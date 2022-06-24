Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Purchases £64,461.30 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £64,461.30 ($78,957.99).
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.31 ($0.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.46 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 47.38.
A number of research firms recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 44 ($0.54) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 58 ($0.71) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.82) to GBX 61 ($0.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.69).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
Read More
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.