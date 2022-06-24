LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 297 ($3.64).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.43) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.92) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £118,000 ($144,536.99). Also, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £663,230.80 ($812,384.62).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 233.60 ($2.86) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 229.20 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.11%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

