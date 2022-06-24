Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.
LPX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.
Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.31%.
In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.