Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.31%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

