Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $79.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

