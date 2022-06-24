Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.34.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of LUG opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.82 and a 1-year high of C$12.73.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

