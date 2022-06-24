Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.77.

LUNMF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 94 to SEK 88 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $6.37 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

