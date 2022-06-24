LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $109.00 to $99.00. The company traded as low as $83.73 and last traded at $83.91, with a volume of 54462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.53.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after acquiring an additional 348,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

