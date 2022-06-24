LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,325,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,405,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

LYB stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.