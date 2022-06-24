LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of LYB opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.