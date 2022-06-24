Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

MGTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $1.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.25. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

