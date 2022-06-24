Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.22

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$88.22 and traded as low as C$72.31. Magna International shares last traded at C$73.10, with a volume of 446,845 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.
Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
