Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 16,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.09%.

About Main Street Capital (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

