Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100,948 shares.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOAN)
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.