Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.74

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as low as $5.25. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 100,948 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 810.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the period. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,156,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 900,861 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 146,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

