Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,097 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 227.3% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $162.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.36 and its 200 day moving average is $232.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.28 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

