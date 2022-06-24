Marietta Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.28. The company has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

