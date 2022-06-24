Marion Wealth Management Buys 41 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Marion Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 66,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 7,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,527,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,395,904,000 after buying an additional 85,974 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

