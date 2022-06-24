Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Insider Stuart Machin Sells 99,121 Shares of Stock

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.68), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($166,334.85).

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 139.05 ($1.70) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 177.82. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 127 ($1.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.22).

MKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.13 ($2.52).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

