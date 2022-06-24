Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $690,000 Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of SBH opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

