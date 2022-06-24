Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 720.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 63.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $160.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

In related news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,009. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

