Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,063 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Masco were worth $13,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Masco (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.