Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,236,000 after purchasing an additional 949,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Shares of WELL opened at $81.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.52.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

