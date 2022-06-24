Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $29,000 Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 1,375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in KB Home were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of KBH opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

KB Home Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.