Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $226,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 233.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.47. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.