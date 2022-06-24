Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $98,000 Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

