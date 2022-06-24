Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 56 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 573 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,538,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $503.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.40 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.62.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.56.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,789 shares of company stock worth $421,471,941. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.