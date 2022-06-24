Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 1,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.35.

Shares of MTCH opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.25 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

