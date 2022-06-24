Matthew Skaruppa Sells 7,801 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 7,801 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $797,184.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,303.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 16th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04.

DUOL opened at $99.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $137.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

