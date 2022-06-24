MCIA Inc Acquires 3,298 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,829 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Visa by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 61,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.
Several research firms have issued reports on V. Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.44.
About Visa (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
