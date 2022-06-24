MCIA Inc Buys 822 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.63. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

