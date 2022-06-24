MCIA Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.09 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.