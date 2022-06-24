MCIA Inc Sells 4,122 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

