McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $314.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $287.21. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total transaction of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

