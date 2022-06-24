McLean Asset Management Corp Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average of $293.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

