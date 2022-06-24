McLean Asset Management Corp Sells 7,041 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,041 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.8% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.56. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.