Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 654,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.5% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 70.61%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

