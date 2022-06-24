Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Stake Boosted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Mesabi Trust by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesabi Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSB opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.89. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

