MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

