Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.75

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.75 and traded as low as $7.82. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 7,682 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

