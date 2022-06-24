Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $120.04

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.04 ($1.47) and traded as low as GBX 96.04 ($1.18). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.19), with a volume of 78,766 shares.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MBH. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 114.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.04. The company has a market capitalization of £93.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.40.
About Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH)
Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.
