Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

