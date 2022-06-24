Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is IMS Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

