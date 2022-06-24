Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,527,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,974 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 8.3% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.06% of Microsoft worth $1,395,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.43. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

