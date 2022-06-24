Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $107,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.43. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

