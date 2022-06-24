Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.