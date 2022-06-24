Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.0% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

