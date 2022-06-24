Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Reduced by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,824 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.4% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

MSFT stock opened at $258.86 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.