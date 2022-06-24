Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $741.17

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 741.17 ($9.08) and traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.49). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 699 ($8.56), with a volume of 50,889 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of £456.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 741.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 778.04.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Alan Scott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 796 ($9.75), for a total value of £199,000 ($243,753.06). Also, insider Diana Dyer Bartlett purchased 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 733 ($8.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,908.28 ($24,385.45).

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

