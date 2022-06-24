Minera Alamos Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minera Alamos’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Shares of MAI opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$228.73 million and a P/E ratio of 127.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

