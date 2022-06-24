Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.54. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

