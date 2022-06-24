MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. MKS Instruments traded as low as $99.11 and last traded at $99.18, with a volume of 781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

